Tony Todt: Could this murderous father actually get the death penalty? – Film TMT

The tragic story of the demise of a household in a Disney property will ship chills up your backbone. Not solely is it eerie to assume such a factor may occur so near “the happiest place on Earth”, however the deaths of two sons, a daughter, and a spouse had been allegedly the results of homicide by the daddy of the household: Tony Todt.

Residents of the Celebration space in Kissimmee, FL understand it as an prosperous, quiet neighborhood. To assume such a devastating atrocity may very well be dedicated therein is nearly unthinkable.

What would lead a person to try this to his circle of relatives? Does he settle for his indictments? Might he be receiving the demise penalty? These are questions working via the top of most individuals who hear concerning the case. Right here’s the gist of what’s gone on with Tony Todt to this point.

A tragic discovery

Police had gone to do welfare checks on behalf of the Todt household twice earlier than they really found the our bodies of Tony Todt’s household. The household of Megan Todt, Tony’s spouse, had requested officers to take action after not listening to from them for days. It was 4 days after Christmas and so they hadn’t heard a peep.

Officers responded by wanting across the residence. They ended up reporting nothing suspicious and leaving the property. Once more on January 9, 2020 officers had been despatched to the Todt house in Celebration however discovered nothing unusual. They made no contact and left the scene.

On January thirteenth, 2020 police, finally, made contact and found the our bodies. They had been there with an arrest warrant for Tony Todt from the U.S. Division of Well being and Human Providers. The situation of the Tony Household corpses was horrible. They had been discovered with stab wounds in a putrefactive state of decomposition.

Some had been wrapped in blankets and a few had been partially mummified. Even the household canine had been killed. It turned clear the household had been killed someday earlier than Christmas, so superior was their state of decomposition.

It was found that their our bodies had really been rotting so lengthy that there wasn’t even any blood left to take samples of by the forensics group. Liver, mind, chest fluid, and hair samples had for use for the toxicology report and it was found that each one 4 relations had a poisonous quantity of Benadryl of their our bodies. Not sufficient to kill them, solely sufficient to have elevated unintended effects.

What occurred to Tony Todt’s household?

When Tony Todt was arrested he was discovered unsteadily descending the second ground of his house. He informed the arresting officer that his spouse Megan was sleeping upstairs. They in fact found she was in actual fact lifeless, alongside together with her youngsters.

Megan had two stab wounds to the abdomen, their oldest son Alek (13) had one belly stab wound, their 11-year-old son Tyler had one belly stab wound, and their 4-year-old daughter Zoe had no accidents or deadly quantity of medication in her system that they may discover. She died of an unknown trigger.

Todt later confessed to paramedics that he had tried to take sufficient Benadryl to kill himself. Todt denied any reminiscence of getting killed his household. Though Tony Todt initially confessed to the homicide of his household he later claimed “1000%” innocence in a letter to his father and entered a plea of not responsible. Todt claims it was his spouse who killed their youngsters after which turned the knife on herself.

Todt mentioned his sons informed him their mom had made dessert that turned out to be laced with Benadryl. “They mentioned mother was getting ready dessert and was I going to hitch them,” wrote Todt. “I mentioned ‘no’ as I used to be making an attempt to lose some weight, and so on.”

He then supposedly fell asleep within the automobile and didn’t uncover the kids lifeless till the next throughout which his spouse allegedly confessed to killing them and stabbing herself. Todt claims he couldn’t discover the telephones to name for assist after which his spouse begged him to assist her die.

Todt was saddled with over 100 thousand {dollars} in debt with little cash left. Some declare this as a motive for doubtlessly making an attempt a household homicide and suicide.

Will Todt get the demise penalty?

Tony Todt was indicted with 4 counts of capital homicide and one depend of animal cruelty. On the time, State Legal professional Aramis Ayala introduced her intent to hunt the demise penalty regardless of private reservations. She informed reporters, “Regardless of my place on the demise penalty, my demise penalty assessment board, they transfer ahead, they cost on, they’ve unanimously voted to hunt demise on this case.”

That was on February twenty fifth, 2020. In January of 2021, Ayala filed an intent to not search the demise penalty in spite of everything. A proof of the change of coronary heart she mentioned, “after consideration of the details and regulation relevant to this case, together with severe considerations concerning the psychological well being of the defendant, it isn’t in the very best curiosity of the folks of the state of Florida to pursue the demise penalty as a possible sentence.”