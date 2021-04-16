Too bad it was a day game

April fifteenth, as it’s in most years (2020 excluded, naturally) is Jackie Robinson Day, the day Main League Baseball remembers the person who broke the colour barrier when he performed his first recreation with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

This recreation, after all, comes at a fraught time in race relations in the USA, however significantly in Minnesota, the place Daunte Wright was shot by a Brooklyn Heart police officer, all whereas a former Minneapolis police officer is being tried for homicide within the demise of George Floyd. That is within the wake of different contentious officer concerned shootings within the Twin Cities, together with Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

Officer concerned shootings or in any other case culpable deaths occur nationwide, however they appear to occur extra typically and with extra questionable causality right here than anyplace. Final summer season, there was a unified voice calling for reform and improved public security, however with extended publicity and extra incidents, there are positively indicators of neighborhood fatigue within the effort for racial fairness.

Maybe it’s solely my notion, however the frequency of those circumstances and the ensuing, wholly justified outcry is exposing fault traces and threatens to make these points yet one more us versus them combat, when it appeared like their was momentum to make this an actual alternative for social justice with purchase in from all sides.

So it’s too dangerous at the moment’s recreation was a day recreation. It celebrated progress in race relations in a bygone period, once we are so steadily confronted with the failings in racial relationships. In reality, in itself, Robinson’s debut was a small occasion, as only one participant began enjoying in an in any other case all white recreation, nevertheless it broke a seal, and the sport built-in. The remainder of the sports activities world ultimately did in order nicely. Lamentations of a black presence in baseball are loud and clear at the moment, however due to Robinson’s lead, African Individuals are nicely represented throughout the American sports activities panorama.

The wrestle stays, with a whole lot of floor left to cowl. I’m not going to fake I’ve any solutions, however I do know that by small steps, like Jackie Robinson stepping on to Ebbets Area for the primary time, progress has been made. If we don’t need to lose hope, generally we have to put aside time to recollect these moments we moved ahead.