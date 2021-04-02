Toofaan Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Toofaan Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer.

Toofaan is an upcoming sports-drama movie. It is a fictional drama movie. In the movie Toofaan, we will see Farhan Akhtar as a boxer. He is playing the lead role in the movie Toofaan. Let’s see the cast of Toofaan.

The cast of the upcoming movie Toofaan includes Farhan Akhtar as Aziz Ali – Ajju Bhai – Toofan, Paresh Rawal as Coach, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Mohan Agashe, Hussain Dalal, and Darshan Kumar.

The movie Toofaan was about to release on 2nd October 2020 on Gandhi Jayanti’s day, but it was delayed to 18th September 2020. It was postponed again to 21st May 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the movie Toofaan is set to release on 21st May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The shooting of the movie Toofaan was started on 26th August 2019 in Dongri, Mumbai, and was ended in March 2020.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta directed it. Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya wrote it. The movie Toofaan was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rajiv Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, PS Bharathi, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Vijay Raaz narrated in Toofaan.

Raju Singh gave the background score, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the songs in the movie Toofaan.

Jay Oza completed the cinematography, and Anand Subaya did the editing of the movie Toofaan. It was made under two production houses; ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment.

Find the teaser of the upcoming film Toofaan below. The trailer of Toofaan will soon release.

