Top 10 Easter Eggs from Disney + Hotstar’s Wandavision Episode 8

Another Friday, another (epic) Vandavision episode. Even though it was not as good as the previous two, it was an important link. Most of our questions were answered at the end – probably all of them, but now we’re at the very end of the series and still haven’t had a crazy epic Avengers cameo. But it has become even more clear who will turn up in the next episode leading up to the end of this episode, titled ‘Previous On’. For now, check out these 10 Easter Eggs, references and call backs that we found in Disney + Hotstar’s Wandavision Episode 8:

1. Agatha is taking over

Agatha is literally running the show. The red opening credit title card, turned purple (which is Agatha’s magic color). We get a sharp flashback to 1692 in Salem, Massachusetts, where Agatha first came to power. But this episode is basically Agatha and Wanda going down Wanda’s memory lane and finding out what is causing the entire Westview debacle.

2. Power of the runners

Agatha stops Wanda with some special runs. If you guys want to know where we’ve seen them before, it was mainly seen in two other films, Doctor Strange and Thor. Doctor Strange makes the run from his spell in mid-air to create more complex wizards, while in the movie Thor, Thor’s father Odin casts a spell on the mezzoliner and turns into a magic run, applying magic. The Runes are so powerful, so powerful that they prevented Thor from lifting his hammer, as he did not meet the conditions of the run that allowed the mejoliner to lift.

3. Magic Different from Wizard Supreme

We always knew that there were magical users who were different from Doctor Strange – Wanda is a prime example, but exists just like a cult following of Soreser Supreme, who use their own magic form – Rune The carving, posation, transmutation, mind control and probability hex were a surprise altogether. All these aforementioned wizards are not used by any magical user of Qamar Taj and most of it is not allowed to be studied.

4. Agatha takes Wanda’s hair

Call back to Doctor Strange asks Thor’s hair to make the necessary changes to a spell, so that an Asgardian can be affected by it, from Thor: Ragnarok. In this case, Agatha uses Wanda’s hair to pick up Wanda and has her nightmares.

5. History of Wanda

Much of Wanda’s history was told away in films. But we really have to see his origins playing and the dreaded Stark missile that trapped him and his brother in their destroyed house for two days. A good callback.

6. Wanda’s obsession with TV sitcoms

Wanda had a passion for sit-com from a very young age. We see that he carried that passion through Hydra experiments and after his brother’s death at Avengers Compound. We also get the Dick Van Dyke Show and some TV call backs from Malcolm in the middle, which gives us an idea of ​​which TV shows influenced him and helped build his own real-time “sit-com life”.

7. Wanda had peaks before the Mana Stone accident?

Agatha mentions that Wanda had powers prior to the Mind Stone incident. In the comics, this is true, as she comes from a long queue of powerful witches – witches wore red hats and uncontrollably showed powerful magic. Agatha also notes that Wanda put a possible hex on the Stark missile over the crash, so saving herself and her brother.

8. Hayward Lyd, Wanda Create A New Vision

So Hayward, the director of the footage, showed that the team was principled, if you guys are ready to watch it and go back. Wanda did not take the vision from the SWORD facility and instead created another vision from scratch. What’s interesting is that Hayward most likely gave him the idea.

9. Chaos Magic and The Scarlet Witch

After all! The Scarlet Witch is mentioned. But unlike Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Hawkeyes, which were code names / superhero names, The Scarlet Witch is a title that is passed from witch to witch, which can control the magic of chaos – magic. So powerful and unheard of, even Doctor Strange cannot use it (at least in the comics) and it can be manipulated, taunted, and re-organized into the very fabric of reality, existence. If Wanda wishes, she can destroy the universe.

10. White Sight

This could be the main villain of this Marvel series – White Vision and director Hayward, who would manipulate her. In the comics, after Vision died, he lost all color and became completely white. When he was revived, the Vision still had his powers, but had lost his soul, making him a very powerful AI, it would be interesting to see if Wanda or the visually-made Wanda would be able to beat him or No.