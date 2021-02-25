Top 10 films and series from Netflix India to watch on 22nd February Week!

Netflix India has regularly increased its repository of content as well as keeps coming up with some really interesting originals so here is a quick summary of all the titles that are in Netflix India top 10 this week.

Top 10 movies streaming on Netflix India this week

Gall bladder:

Gall bladder Is a Telugu-language Netflix anthology film consisting of 4 short films all directed by various filmmakers. These 4 stories are set to get the dark side of love and people to get away from it. Everything from mystery to jealousy and control, is depicted in this anthology film.

I care a lot:

Rosamond Pike Returns for another shadowy role but this time he finds himself in a comedy-drama. ‘I Care a Lot’ on Netflix. A legal guardian gets into a lot of trouble when he tries to cheat a woman who has relationships with powerful gangsters and things get worse as the story progresses.

To all the boys: always and forever:

The film is the third installment in Netflix India’s Top 10 and ‘Two All the Boys’ trilogy. Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and has to think about her plans for college as she is in her senior year of school. Will she be able to enter a college with Peter or will they have to get away from each other?

Love:

Love keeps an eye on the inner workings of what a toxic relationship can actually do for people. These symptoms manifest themselves in a surprising way as all the anger and frustration comes out when they get out of control after a quarrel between the couples. It takes a lot of emotional and mental strength to be together in a toxic relationship and it can mysteriously affect us at times.

Seventh son:

The film on Netflix India is set in the mysterious world of the 18th century, where there is a spectacular battle between the supernatural forces of good and evil. Tom Ward, who is an apprentice exorcist, plays an important role in this battle between good and evil when Mother Malkin escapes.

The White Tiger:

White Tiger has remained in the top 10 of Netflix India since its release, and several lists of its international nominations suggest that Indian titles can fetch international titles for their money. Balaram is a driver, who comes from a very humble background, but crosses many obstacles in his path to become a respected entrepreneur.

Jurassic Tech:

The Jurassic Park universe is pushed forward by the ‘Jurassic Tech’, where the owners of a dinosaur theme park are trying to attract more visitors to the new exhibits, but things are not so simple that a deadly creature lets loose And everything turns into chaos. They are in a race against time and a deadly creature to prevent them from causing further damage.

365 days:

The title is possibly the one that puts the most explicit content in the top 10 of Netflix India. A woman becomes the victim of a prominent mafia boss who has caught her and the catch is that he gives her a year to fall in love with her. Will she eventually fall for the gangster or will this horrifying story take another turn?

the Jackal:

Gidar is a ruthless man who sets out on a mission to get revenge. He is hired by the Russian mafia and has to be safe from those who want to hunt him. Her main motive is to avenge the FBI sting operation that killed her brother.

Ludo:

The 4 stories with different themes seem to overlap together as fate and chance gives them a chance to connect with each other. It features a bag of cash, a kidnapping, a sex tape that resurrects, and a cynical killer who has his own unique philosophy of life.

Top 10 series streaming on Netflix this week.

Behind his eyes:

There has been a lot of buzz behind his eyes in recent times and this mind-bending series reaches the pinnacle of the top 10 Netflix series for India. A single mother enters a notorious world where she befriends her wife and begins a relationship with her psychopathic boss. Mind games take a toll on everyone as mysteries slowly unravel.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has acquired a sort of cult status over time and the news of season 8 being the last has certainly hit fans of the show very hard. See, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta and his friends in the 99th Precant catch the bad guys in style, but they also have to deal with their personal issues jokingly.

Money Heist:

Money Heist certainly needs no introduction as it finds itself in Netflix India’s Top 10 again. The Netflix series revolves around a group of criminals who have been recruited by an aristocratic lord who calls himself a ‘professor’. A swarm of robbers together has planned the most audacious heir in history, but everyone has their own demons to fight for.

friend:

Friends, this has been the perfect stress buster for centuries as it still has the charm it had decades ago. The series has created good memories for many of its viewers as it revolves around the lives of a group of friends who come together at a coffee shop and discuss all their problems and enjoyment in life. It really shows us that true friends will always be your back, no matter what.

the big day:

Big Day just shows the craze for a big Indian wedding at Netflix India as the show takes us behind the scenes to make some of the biggest weddings come true on a polite scale. Every detail needs to be carefully looked at and things will have to be put in place for the smooth conduct of a grand wedding.

Tribes of Europa:

Tribes of Europa is a Netflix series set in a futuristic world. In the year 2070, a global catastrophe has divided Europe into several microstates fighting for their dominance over each other. In the midst of this battle, three siblings set out to change Europe’s fortunes.

Bridgetton:

Eight siblings from Bridgerton’s powerful family try to find love in an inconsiderate atmosphere, as everyone has their own ulterior motives and is trying their best to make their way into a world of noble and wealthy people. The show is set against the backdrop of the Regency era in England and reflects its true essence.

Vincenzo:

Vincenzo is a Korean series when a Korean Italian mafia lawyer returns to his homeland. He sees a conglomerate and decides to give them a taste of his medicine as he judges his brand on them. He is pitted against a lawyer, who will go to any length to save his client.

Blacklist:

The Black List on Netflix revolves around a wanted fugitive who is willing to hand himself over to the law, which is very surprising but has the same condition that he will work with new recruit Elizabeth Kean.

Firefly Lane:

Jugnu Lane is a series on Netflix that talks about a special bond of friendship that has lasted for three decades. Tully and Kate have been friends for 30 years and have been inseparable over the years as they have been with each other through thick and thin.

Here is your weekly dose of Netflix movies and titles that are currently in the top 10 segment in Netflix India and you can decide what kind of storylines you want to watch them based on.