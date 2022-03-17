Top 10 holi release movies: Holi Box Office Report: Kesari is highest grossing movie of all time on Holi will akshay kumar breaks his own record With Bachchan Pandey – Holi Box Office Report: Box office report of movies released on Holi – Will Akshay Kumar You will be able to break your own record

Big movies are released on every festival at the box office. Viewers celebrate the festival by watching the movies of their favorite stars. This year, on the occasion of Holi 2022, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is going to knock in theaters. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ was released on Holi of the year 2019. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Akshay Kumar himself can break his own record at the box office at the time of Holi? At present, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Kannada film ‘James’ are in theaters. This Holi will be no less than a challenge for Akshay Kumar. Because ‘The Kashmir Files’ is consistently doing well at the box office, there is a line of fans of Prabhas to see ‘Radhe Shyam’. So at the same time, after the death of Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, his last film ‘James’ has been released in theaters on 17 March 2022. In such a situation, all three are big films and they have their own audience. Now the question arises whether ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be able to create his own Tehelka at such a time? What wonders Akshay Kumar once again shows at the box office, it will be clear after the release of the film. Come Holi ( Holi Box Office Report Let us introduce you to the list of films of the last decade released on the occasion.

Karthik Calling Karthik



In the year 2010, Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ was released on the occasion of Holi, but this film directed by Vijay Lalwani could not show anything special.

Story



Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahaani’ film is considered to be a great film, which did a great job at the box office on the occasion of Holi. According to reports, the film ‘Kahaani’ did a business of 80 crores world wide.

Courageous



Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Himmatwala’ was released on the occasion of Holi at the box office in the year 2013, which was directed by Sajid Khan. Despite this, this film of Ajay Devgan had done business of more than 68 crores world wide.



idiots



Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor brought their film ‘Bewakoofiyan’ on the Holi of 2014, but this film proved to be a failure in terms of earning. According to media reports, it was successful in doing business of 14 crores.

dirty politics



In 2015, on the occasion of Holi, Mallika Sherawat’s film ‘Dirty Politics’ was released. This film also proved to be a flop at the box office. Mallika’s film did a business of 5 crores at the box office.

Kapoor and sons



In the year 2016, ‘Kapoor and Sons’ starring Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor was released. The concept and story of this film were highly praised. The film also performed well at the box office. At the same time, John Abraham’s action film ‘Rocky Handsome’ was also released in the same year, which was badly beaten at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhanies



This film released on the occasion of Holi 2017 of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatti proved to be a super hit. Even in terms of earnings, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ had done wonders.

Veere Ki Wedding



Pulikat Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘Veere Ki Wedding’ film released on Holi of 2018. According to media reports, the film, made in 16 crores, barely did business of 3 crores.

saffron



Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ was released in the year 2019. From the songs of this film based on the true incident, the story got the love of the audience. This is the reason why ‘Kesari’ emerged as the biggest Holi film to enter the 150 crore club. This record is recorded in the name of Akshay Kumar that his film proved to be a blockbuster on the occasion of Holi and Holi is the highest grossing film till date.

