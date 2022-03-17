Top 10 holi release movies: Holi Box Office Report: Kesari is highest grossing movie of all time on Holi will akshay kumar breaks his own record With Bachchan Pandey – Holi Box Office Report: Box office report of movies released on Holi – Will Akshay Kumar You will be able to break your own record

In the year 2010, Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ was released on the occasion of Holi, but this film directed by Vijay Lalwani could not show anything special.
Story
Vidya Balan’s ‘Kahaani’ film is considered to be a great film, which did a great job at the box office on the occasion of Holi. According to reports, the film ‘Kahaani’ did a business of 80 crores world wide.
Courageous
Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Himmatwala’ was released on the occasion of Holi at the box office in the year 2013, which was directed by Sajid Khan. Despite this, this film of Ajay Devgan had done business of more than 68 crores world wide.
idiots
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor brought their film ‘Bewakoofiyan’ on the Holi of 2014, but this film proved to be a failure in terms of earning. According to media reports, it was successful in doing business of 14 crores.
dirty politics
In 2015, on the occasion of Holi, Mallika Sherawat’s film ‘Dirty Politics’ was released. This film also proved to be a flop at the box office. Mallika’s film did a business of 5 crores at the box office.
Kapoor and sons
In the year 2016, ‘Kapoor and Sons’ starring Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor was released. The concept and story of this film were highly praised. The film also performed well at the box office. At the same time, John Abraham’s action film ‘Rocky Handsome’ was also released in the same year, which was badly beaten at the box office.
Badrinath Ki Dulhanies
This film released on the occasion of Holi 2017 of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatti proved to be a super hit. Even in terms of earnings, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ had done wonders.
Veere Ki Wedding
Pulikat Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘Veere Ki Wedding’ film released on Holi of 2018. According to media reports, the film, made in 16 crores, barely did business of 3 crores.
saffron
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ was released in the year 2019. From the songs of this film based on the true incident, the story got the love of the audience. This is the reason why ‘Kesari’ emerged as the biggest Holi film to enter the 150 crore club. This record is recorded in the name of Akshay Kumar that his film proved to be a blockbuster on the occasion of Holi and Holi is the highest grossing film till date.