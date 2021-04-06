Top 20 Best 123Films Alternative Sites In 2021 [Updated List] – Tech Kashif

Top 20 best 123Films alternative sites in 2021: After closing, 123 Movies people are frustrated because they find similar domains that are too slow and redirect to spam sites. They also don’t have enough movies and TV shows for the viewers. Here in this blog post, we are giving a complete list of all 123Movies Alternative site listed and having the same features as 123Movies
123 Movies GoMovies GoStream MeMovies, and 123MoviesHub, was a network of web sites for streaming movies from Vietnam. Streaming movies without the owner’s permission is illegal, that’s why 123 Movies named the world’s most popular illegal movie streaming websites by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) in March 2018. According to the sources, the network is still active through clone sites.
Movie Reviews – The site was known for its huge library of movies, but no new releases have been released since then. Many of the available films are remade films from previous years. 123Movies, one of the most popular free (with a small “p”) movie websites of all time, closed in early March 2020 following a warning to the public. They used the names GoMovies, PutLocker, and MeMovies as well as variations of Putlocker. They also used the domain name of 123Movies and PutLocker for a short time.
Whichever site you choose, keep in mind that there are other places on the Internet where you can find movies, and the site’s popularity will diminish over time. New movies are being released all the time and older movies will be available on sites like YouTube and other video sharing sites. So enjoy watching your free movies, but don’t let the site’s popularity stop you from finding new, high-quality content.
20 best 123films alternative sites to watch movies and TV shows for free
However, there are other sites available that have been around for a while and are much more famous than these movie directories. Sites like 123 Movies and Yahoo Movies are also good enough to meet the needs of the most average user. So let’s have a full rundown on the Top 20 alternative sites from 123Movies
1. YesMovies
Yesmovies’ online streaming experience is a few levels higher than the standard set by other online streaming sites. From the professional design to the intuitive layout to the dark color scheme that is easy on the eyes, every aspect of the site shows that the people behind it know what they are doing and are fully committed to making Yesmovies the best online streaming site. make the world. internet.
It is a perfect HDPopcorns alternative site as YesMovies has a huge database where you can watch the latest movies and TV shows such as Ghosts of War, HDFatal Affair, Hanna – Season 2, Ancestral World, The Rising Hawk, etc.
2. Vumoo.to
It is another great alternative to 123Movies, users like the premium looking design and interface. Some people say the interface is for Netflix and you know that Netflix is a paid service.
Vumoo is a free website for streaming movies and TV series with a large database. Users can download desired movie or TV service here, Vumoo provides you HD video streaming quality.
The homepage is mainly divided into four sub-sections namely Popular This Week, Currently Watched, New Releases and Recently Added. One feature that I personally like is that you don’t have to click on the movie for details, hover the cursor over the thumbnail of the video and you will get a quick info box on your screen.
Vumoo has many domains, but the main domain is vumoo.to, this site has about 1.5 monthly visitors, about 50% users are from the United States and the United Kingdom.
3. PopCornFlix.com
It’s also the same website as 123movies.to, and one of the best free movie streaming sites. PopcornFlix allows users to access all of its content without signing up; It has a big database of movies and categories and sections with TV shows and stuff.
You will only get two buttons at the top of the website, first Movies and secondly TV Shows, on the home page you will see a section, ie: Newbies, Most Popular, Staff Selection, Drama, Action Horror, Comedy, Romance, etc.
PopcornFlix also offers its original movies and TV shows; This site looks like a premium movie streaming site. The best thing is that it also provides iOS and Android apps for the users so that they can use it on smartphone conveniently.
PopcornFlix is an authoritative website with approximately 3 million visitors; most users are from the US, UK and Canada.
4. Putlocker.kz
Another alternative to the former Putlocker website, this website is an excellent place to stream and download movies and TV series in HD quality. Putlocker.kz allows you to have the most popular and latest movies in your hands. Not only that, you can download your favorite TV shows for free.
This site has an impressive media library of content for Bollywood and Hollywood buffs alike. You can also choose to play subtitles while watching a movie, and you can choose to stream a movie or TV show in the video quality you want from the options available.
5. GoMovies.la
GoMovies is undoubtedly the best place where you will get the feeling of using 123Movies. You are free to stream movies in HD video quality. In addition to the simple interface and a pretty decent collection of media content, including movies and TV shows, you can also download anything you want.
This allows you to watch content offline at your leisure. On GoMovies you can watch all of the top rated movies and you can navigate through several available categories to make searching easier.
6. LookMovie
LookMovie is one of the best movie streaming sites that offers almost the same features as 123Movies. According to user feedback, LookMoive is a top rated website to stream movies online. This website offers you many movies and TV series without registration.
It has a unique and clear interface so that users can quickly access any part of this website. Movies and TV series are divided into categories like Action, Adventure, War, Documentaries, Comedy and more. Users can register themselves if they wish.
About 5 million people visit this website every month and it is an indication that users are happy with it. Most of the traffic comes from the United States (25%) and the United Kingdom (15%), the rest is from Canada, Australia, India, etc.
LookMovie says they don’t store movies and TV shows on their server; all videos are hosted on third party servers and websites.
7. 123GoStream.tv
123GoStream is one of the best places where you can stream and watch movies for free. You can find everything on 123GoStream as it contains an interesting collection of movies and TV shows in different genres and categories.
123GoStream beats 123Movies in terms of the interface and easy navigation. Everything is before the eyes on the homepage of the website. While browsing the website, you won’t find it difficult to browse through everything as the content is neatly organized.
Plus, the website includes some cool filters to sort movies by year, genre, country, and language. If you like movies and TV shows a lot then this website is the way to go.
8. Snag Films
Snag Films is a great place to watch movies online. The best thing about the Snag Films site is that you can organize everything well. There are many categories of movies to choose from such as award winner, classic movies, festival favorites, etc.
That’s why every movie you want to watch, Snag Films, always has something special for you. Enjoy a list of unlimited movies. You can even search for a specific movie you want to watch. You need to know if the movie isn’t commercially available in HD, you won’t find it. If you are a fan of image quality then Snag Films is for you.
9. MovieTube
MovieTube is an elegantly designed entertainment platform that allows you to instantly watch the latest movies, TV shows, dramas and episodes on your phone. This site is a free mobile application that allows you to view all trending content in multiple countries including Asia, China, Euro, Hong Kong, India, United States and Thailand, etc.
It contains thousands of movies that consist of multiple categories such as Action, Adventure, Animation, Drama, Comedy, Crime and Sci-Fi. MovieTube also offers an advanced search bar where you can find your favorite things by keywords, categories or country.
The site is well designed and attractive, you get all the stuff in the section, for example, you see some popular movies at the top of the website and below that some recently added episodes have been added.
ProjectFree Tv is a favorite movie streaming site with 3 million monthly visitors, and most users come from the United States IP address.
We have come to the end of 123movies’ best alternative sites list, all of the above sites are available for free and user can stream movies on these sites for free, but advise you to open these sites on VPN for security purposes. I hope you liked this article. Please share your thoughts on these sites with us.