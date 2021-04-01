LATEST

Top 5 bowlers with highest wickets, Lasith Malinga at number 1 – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Top 5 bowlers with highest wickets, Lasith Malinga at number 1 - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start soon. Like every season, the audience is excited about this IPL. In T20 league, the contribution of the batsmen in winning the match is as much as the bowlers’ contribution. The way batsmen make the team strong by making fifty and century. Similarly, the bowler also spoils the position of the front team by taking wickets. Bowling accurately in difficult conditions is a big challenge. The Purple Cap honors the bowler who has taken the highest wicket in every season of the IPL. Today we are going to tell you about the highest number of wicket-takers in the history of IPL.

1. Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga tops the list of highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history. Lasith Malinga has been playing for the Mumbai Indians team since 2009. Malinga is known for his deadly bowling. He has so far taken 170 wickets in 122 matches with an excellent average of 19.80. During this time, his economy rate has been 7.14.

2. Amit Mishra
Second in this list is Indian cricketer Amit Mishra. Amit has so far played for Deccan Charges, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Amit has so far taken 160 wickets at an average of 24.19 in 150 matches in the IPL. During this time, he had an economy rate of 7.34.

3. Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla ranks third among the highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history so far. Spin bowler Piyush Chawla has played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. He has so far taken 156 wickets in 164 matches with an excellent average of 27.32. During this time, his economy rate has been 7.87.

4. Dwayne Bravo
In this list, Dwayne Bravo is named all-rounder of the West Indies team at number four. Dwayne Bravo is doing his best in the IPL. Bravo has played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians. He has so far taken 153 wickets at an average of 24.81 in 140 matches in Amit IPL. During this time, he had an economy rate of 8.40.

5. Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh ranks fifth among the highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history so far. He has been playing in the Mumbai Indians team since 2008. He has so far taken 150 wickets at an average of 26.44 in 160 matches. He has given runs with an economy rate of 7.05 during this period.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top