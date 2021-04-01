Top 5 bowlers with highest wickets, Lasith Malinga at number 1 – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is going to start soon. Like every season, the audience is excited about this IPL. In T20 league, the contribution of the batsmen in winning the match is as much as the bowlers’ contribution. The way batsmen make the team strong by making fifty and century. Similarly, the bowler also spoils the position of the front team by taking wickets. Bowling accurately in difficult conditions is a big challenge. The Purple Cap honors the bowler who has taken the highest wicket in every season of the IPL. Today we are going to tell you about the highest number of wicket-takers in the history of IPL.

1. Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga tops the list of highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history. Lasith Malinga has been playing for the Mumbai Indians team since 2009. Malinga is known for his deadly bowling. He has so far taken 170 wickets in 122 matches with an excellent average of 19.80. During this time, his economy rate has been 7.14.

2. Amit Mishra

Second in this list is Indian cricketer Amit Mishra. Amit has so far played for Deccan Charges, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Amit has so far taken 160 wickets at an average of 24.19 in 150 matches in the IPL. During this time, he had an economy rate of 7.34.

3. Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla ranks third among the highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history so far. Spin bowler Piyush Chawla has played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. He has so far taken 156 wickets in 164 matches with an excellent average of 27.32. During this time, his economy rate has been 7.87.

4. Dwayne Bravo

In this list, Dwayne Bravo is named all-rounder of the West Indies team at number four. Dwayne Bravo is doing his best in the IPL. Bravo has played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians. He has so far taken 153 wickets at an average of 24.81 in 140 matches in Amit IPL. During this time, he had an economy rate of 8.40.

5. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh ranks fifth among the highest wicket-taker bowlers in IPL history so far. He has been playing in the Mumbai Indians team since 2008. He has so far taken 150 wickets at an average of 26.44 in 160 matches. He has given runs with an economy rate of 7.05 during this period.