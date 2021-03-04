Top 5 Hollywood Movie List We Must See – MoviezGo

Loading...

Today, I will tell you the names of 5 Hollywood movies that you must see and in all these movies, we are going to see Action-Drama and Si-fi, which people also like very much.

All this, whenever you sit to watch a film, you will not think that your time is wasted, after watching the film, it will come to your mind that the time has been recovered.

Table of contents 1. Mad Max: Fury Road cast The trailer

2. Cast Away TMT cast The trailer

3. Room 2019 Movie star cast The trailer

4. The Maze Runner Movie Parts Name cast The trailer

5. Tenacity cast The trailer



1. Mad Max: Fury Road

This film was released in the year 2015 and whenever you see this film, you will not say the same or it is released in 2020 because its VFX, Screen Presentation is very amazing.

When I was sitting to watch this film, I was very tired and before playing this film I thought that 15 minutes I will watch this film, then I will go to sleep, then something happened that I have seen the whole film, now you are thinking I was just saying that I was tired and had seen the entire film, then yes, you read it right.

This is the important thing of the film, the sin shown in this film is very strong which will shake the mind and the second thing is the story of the film which is very different from the rest of the films, so we have been associated with the film to talk about the character of the film. So his acting was very strong.

Let me tell you again in this film Tom Hardy There are two films that are going to be seen, the first one is Mad Max: The Wasteland which is going to come in the year 2023 and after that there is another film which is named Venom 2 Which will come in 2021 i.e. this year.

If you haven’t seen this movie yet, you Amazon prime video You can go and see this film.

cast

Tom Hardy

Charlize Theron

Nicholas Hoult

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Zoë kravitz

Mel Gibson

Abhay Lee

The trailer

2. Cast Away

If you have grief in your life and you keep cursing yourself, then this film is for you, yes if you want to do something in your life but you feel sorry for losing, then you must see this film, whose name is Cast Away which came in the year 2000.

This is an Adventure-Drama film in which we got to see Tom Hanks who did a very good acting which was clearly visible to us in the film, it seemed that he is living in real life.

Now let me tell you about the story of this film, in this film we have been shown that a person is living his good life, then one day comes a bad day of his life which changes his entire life. It happens that from his company, he has to get the salmon from one place to another and he takes the goods from the aeroplane, but in the middle of it there is a storm that damages the plane and causes the plane to crash. All people on the plane die, only Tom Hanks survives.

Then how they overcome all those troubles and for that we will have to see Cast Away Movie which we will get to see on Netflix.

TMT cast

Tom Hanks

Helen hunt

Lary white

Nick sarsi

Chris noth

Peter von Berg

The trailer

3. Room 2019

If you like Mystery and Thriller films, then this film is just for you. This film is of one hour and forty minutes in which we are very confused about how all this is happening?

Talk about the director of the film, his name is Christian Volckman, who has previously directed films like Renaissance, Maaz 1998.

Talking about the story of the film, it is very intrusting, now how in this film, we are told the husband and wife who take a house in a village like area and the specialty of that house is that there is a room in the house in which We get what we ask for, you can ask for any thing in the world, it will bring you to that room.

From there onwards, the film is open and you will slowly see the Mystery and Thriller Movie changing. If you want to see The Room Movie Amazon prime video website You can go and see this film.

Movie star cast

Kevin Jansens

Olga Kurelenko

Francis Chapman

Marianne Borg

Joshua Wilson

The trailer

4. The Maze Runner

The Maze Runner is the same film which you will see once you have to finish 2 parts of it, yes, you have read it right, the story of this film has been written in such a way that it will force you to make all three parts of it. See and this one Sci-Fi / Action / Adventure Movie is.

Talk about the director of the film, his name is Wes Ball, who has directed the three runes of The Maze Runner and all are super hit.

Talk about the film, it is that there is a table, now I understand it in the sense that it means that there is a place where there is a wall and there is no way and there is a way. Can take your life is so dangerous, so how people get out of there is based on the same “The Maze Runner” Movie.

If you want to watch this movie recently, then you Disney + Hotstar You can see this movie by going to

Movie Parts Name

2014: – The Maze Runner 2015: – Labyrinth Runner: The Scorch Trial 2018: – Labyrinth Runner: Cure of Death

cast

Dylan O’brien

Thomas Brody-Sangster

Kaya Scodelario

Will poulter

Ki Hong Li

James Dashner

Patricia Clarkson

Amal Amin

Jacob Lofland

The trailer

5. Tenacity

If you use social media, 2020 is the best movie of Hollywood, whose name is ‘TENET’, then you must have heard about this film once.

Talking about the director of this film, he is such a big film maker that the film runs in his name more than the hero, yes his name is Christopher Nolan Those who have given more than one film such as: – The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk which people have liked very much.

Let me tell you that people in India are eagerly waiting for Interstellar Movie In Hindi, but so far there is no upadate of it.

Talk about Tenet Movie, it is many times more than you think, this film is yes, you will think that it is more than that, for this you have to watch this film 2-3, then you will understand this film.

cast

John david washington

Elizabeth debicki

Robert Pattinson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Kenneth Branagh

Clémence poésy

Dimple Kapadia

Himesh Patel

The trailer

