Top 5 moments from Kyle Lowry’s Toronto Raptors career

Kyle Lowry spent 23,956 minutes of his life on the basketball court for the Toronto Raptors.

That’s about 400 hours or the 16 and 15 days he spent doing everything he could to give Toronto a win every night. He led an underdog franchise to rebuild one of the most respected organizations in the NBA, and eventually propelled Toronto to the pinnacle of the basketball world.

Can you turn all those moments into just some of the greatest moments? There are so many to choose from because as incredible as he was on the court, his off-court antics with both the media and his teammates alike are iconic. And yet, we will try.

Honorable Mention: Ozzy Oh My

OG Anunoby’s miraculous series-saving game-winner in Game 3 of the 2020 playoffs would never have happened if…