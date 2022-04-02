Top 5 moments from Kyle Lowry's Toronto Raptors career

Kyle Lowry spent 23,956 minutes of his life on the basketball court for the Toronto Raptors.

That’s about 400 hours or the 16 and 15 days he spent doing everything he could to give Toronto a win every night. He led an underdog franchise to rebuild one of the most respected organizations in the NBA, and eventually propelled Toronto to the pinnacle of the basketball world.


