Top 5 Plays of the Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From Daniel Theis to Jason Tatum to Marcus Smart stealing and slamming, Tatum’s four-point play, Al Horford negating Javier Tillman on the rim, and Malik Fitts’ fumbling, here’s Sunday’s Celtics-Grizzly top five plays are games.

Daniel Theis joins Jason Tatum for first quarter alley-up

The Celtics drive a horn raised above the elbow with Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Delivers and clears Bounce Pass to Smart Theses. Horford turns around to set up a pindown for Jason Tatum, but with Ziara Williams topping him, Tatum cuts the back door. Since John Conchur is tightly tied to Jaylen Brown in the right corner, there is no one in a position to defend the rim, giving Theis the green light to lob an alley-up to Tatum.

Marcus Smart Steal and Slam

