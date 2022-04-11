Sports Illustrated home

Top 5 Plays of the Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From Daniel Theis to Jason Tatum to Marcus Smart stealing and slamming, Tatum’s four-point play, Al Horford negating Javier Tillman on the rim, and Malik Fitts’ fumbling, here’s Sunday’s Celtics-Grizzly top five plays are games.

Daniel Theis joins Jason Tatum for first quarter alley-up


Read Full News