Top 5 smartphones with strong features, price less than 20 thousand rupees – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Top 5 smartphones with strong features, price less than 20 thousand rupees

Top 5 smartphones with strong features, price less than 20 thousand rupees

The smartphone segment of 15 to 20 thousand rupees is very popular. A large number of customers plan to buy a new phone in this price range. But due to the launch of new phones constantly, it becomes a little difficult to choose the right phone. If you also want to buy a new phone, then we make it easy for you. Here we are telling you about 5 great smartphones coming in less than 20 thousand.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Price Rs 16,999)
It is currently the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. Its 6 GB RAM and 64 storage model costs Rs 16,999. It gets a 6.50-inch display with 120hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimension 800U processor, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Price Rs 18,999)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a recently launched smartphone. Its 6 GB RAM and 64 storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. It gets a 6.67-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and 5020mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31s (Price Rs 18,499)
The specialty of the phone is its large battery. The phone has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 25w fast charging. It gets a 6.5-inch punch-hole display, Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera.

