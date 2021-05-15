ENTERTAINMENT

Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles: Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles You Can Buy in India in 2021: Suzuki Hayabusa, Triumph Trident

If you share our passion for bikes, then the month of April will surely delight you with some much awaited bike launches. The brand’s smallest bike to date, from iconic Suzuki Hayabusa to Triumph Trident, making a comeback in a new avatar, is awaiting the launch of a wide range of products this month. We have brought you the list of top 5 such motorcycles to buy in India in April with all the latest specifications and details.

Aprilia SXR125

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia made headlines this year with the launch of its SXR 160. The scooter will sport an attractive design and is expected to run on a 125-cc engine. The motor will generate power of 9.92 hp and peak torque of 9.7 Nm. The vehicle is expected to cost a little over Rs 1 lakh.

TVS Apache RR 310

Chennai-headquartered motorcycle manufacturer TVS has been persistent about upgrading its portfolio of bike offerings. Continuing its legacy, the company will unveil the latest version of its popular Apache RR 310 bike and motorcycle enthusiasts cannot wait to get their hands on it.

Suzuki Hayabusa

The decision by Suzuki to discontinue its famous Hayabusa series is a major setback for millions of fans. However the Japanese automaker is now fully ready to launch the latest version of Hayabusa this month. The company has already released a teaser of the bike which will give an impressive 190hp power and maximum torque of 150Nm. The upcoming third generation Hayabusa will have a 1340 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four engine and is expected to cost just under Rs 20 lakh.

Ducati Diavel and XDiave

Italy’s leading bike company Ducati will launch its two bike models Ducati Diavel and XDive this month. The XDiavel will come as a belt-driven motorcycle while the Diavel sports a chain-driven framework. The two bikes will be packaged in the Testastrata DVT 1262 engine and will also have many styling features.

Triumph Trident 660

Triumph will unveil its Trident 660 bike this month. The latest entrant from the UK-based bike major is expected to be available at the dealership from 6 April. Triumph is known for making exceptional touring bikes, providing unique comfort to riders during long rides.

