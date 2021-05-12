ENTERTAINMENT

Top 6 actors who can really sing well!

It is really very exciting to know our idols having secret talents other than acting. Singing is one of such talent which few of our ITV stars holds and never fails to show-off. Few top ITV actors actually sing well and makes masses to fall for them more. Check out the list of stars who has a melodious voice.

Debattama Saha: –

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani star Debattama is not only blessed with good acting skills but has good pleasant voice too. Saha’s singing skill has a separate fan base. Fans just can’t resist themselves from adoring this beauty more whenever actress holds a mike to sing a song. Debattama surely beautifying ‘Ley jaaye Mirza koi’ song!

Helly Shah:

Pretty diva is blessed with good voice. In the recent past actress posted a reel flaunting her sing chops. Lines from song ‘Jashn-e-Bahara’ was music to ears in Helly’s voice. Like her stellar performance Shah surely seizes heart with her singing talent.

Rrahul Sudhir:

He is surely a charmer whenever he sings and plays guitar. His singing talent other than acting has a separate fan base too. Rrahul has a potential to capture our heart be it acting or singing. His one musical post surely carry away our blues! Sudhir’s co-stars Vishal Vashishtha and Zayn Ibad Khan well-compliment him by singing along!

Hina Khan:

Another ITV beauty with tons of talent. She sings hear heart out. Whenever Hina gets a chance, Khan without a fail smitten everyone with her singing skill. Song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ ft Hina is holding our interest surely.

Rubina Dilaik:

Not a perfectionist but never fails to experiment new things. Rubina confessed she is not a professional singer but has an interest in a singing. Dilaik in an interview with the leading daily confessed she has started learning music. Song ‘Ek Navvi Zindagi and Mere Haaniyan’ are originally sung by Rubina and it is surely soothing to ears.

Kapil Sharma:

India’s best comedian confesses many time about his interest in singing. Whenever he gets a chance, actor and comedian flaunts his singing skills.

