Top 7 favorite lottery-themed feel-good movies

Tired of a jackpot dreaming of trying your luck? But don’t let your heart sink because there’s something to make you happy. Or maybe you help someone great too Tricks to win the lottery You were watching for a long time. Here is a list of lottery-themed films of life-changing events of some common people. So while you wait for your big day, sit down and enjoy these remarkable films.

Welcome to me

This 2014 American dark comedy was directed by Shira Piven – starring Kristen Wiig As a woman with borderline personality disorder. Alice is a fanatic who spends most of her time watching talk shows and buying lottery tickets.

One day, he hit a jackpot of $ 86 million in the California Lottery. Happy with all the money, Alice stops with her psychiatric treatment and decides to pay for her talk show. Alice’s misgivings amid the urge to gain fame and prepare the audience for an amazing comedy.

lucky numbers

Inspired by the 1980 Pennsylvania Lottery Scandal, Lucky Number One tells the story of a financially struggling scaffold Juice ()John travolta) Belongs to. To solve this financial crisis, his friend Gig (Tim Roth) Persuades him to rig the Pennsylvania lottery.

For this, Gig suggests enlisting the help of a well-known model, Crystal (Lisa Kudrow), who chooses Win the lottery number On tv. However, the film could not become Nora Efron’s best hit. But it may be worth a one-time watch.

29th street

29th Street is a 1992 American comedy-drama based on true life events. The story revolves around Frank Pace Jr. (Anthony La Paglia), who is born with the gift of a fortune of gold. At the time of Pace’s birth, his mother was to be assisted in a hospital. But instead, she went to another.

Later we find that the former hospital was set on fire. The scene recounted the first example, in which Pace’s wishes were conveyed.

In contrast his father, Frank Pesay (Danny Aello), is a very hardworking man who is not yet cursed by fate. Therefore, he is jealous of his lucky son. The plot twist comes when Frank Pace wins the New York State Lottery.

If i had a million

In this classic, a famous steel tycoon (Richard Bennett) decides to leave his money to eight random strangers. No, it was nothing about philanthropy. Instead, he just wanted to avoid taking his legacy into the hands of his greedy family.

Among the recipients selected are:

An Entertainer (WC Fields) Which uses money to remove bad drivers from the road.

Which uses money to remove bad drivers from the road. An office clerk Joe eventually decides to quit his job and start anew.

Joe eventually decides to quit his job and start anew. A marine Who is still frightened by this great gesture and considers it to be April Fool’s Day prank.

The film then shows how lucky recipients use million dollars to change their lives and fortunes.

it could happen to you

This 90s romantic comedy star Charlie Lang (played by) Nicolas Cage), A police officer, and Yvonne (played by Bridget Fonda), a waitress. Charlie is shown visiting a restaurant where he runs out of cash to tip for the waitress.

He then gave Yvonne a lottery ticket, with the assurance of splitting the cash prize. He valued the jackpot at $ 4 million, followed by the winnings being shared equally. The plot of the story is based on a true story.

Finder fee

Jeff tells the story of the explorer’s Taper (Eric Paladino) by Prost, who finds a wallet on the street. Tepper contacts the owner of the wallet (James Earl Jones). At this, he learns that there is a lottery ticket inside the wallet that costs millions of dollars.

The action occurs when Tapper’s friends place more bets than ever for their regular poker game. This raises the question of what the Tapers will do with the winning lottery ticket.

Wake up ned devine

This is the story of the 1998 indie film Two Guys Michael O’Sullivan (David kelly) And Jackie O’Shea (Ian Bannon). The pair learn that Ned Devine, an elderly man from their village, has hit the jackpot. However, upon visiting their home, Michael and Jackie are found dead from the shock of the newly created millionaire.

According to Lottery rules, Ned is required to claim his cash prize, but the villagers are very reluctant to give the money. Trusting in this, they all plan to convince and trick the inspector that Michael O’Sullivan is indeed Ned Divine. Well, this is not right anywhere Tricks to win the lottery otherwise also.

The conclusion

These movies can kick in your interest to play the lottery to secure that big one. You have no idea when your cinematic fantasy might come true, the plot of the next big film weaves. So, buck it up now and get started.

