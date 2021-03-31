Top 9 Beautiful Female Anchors Hosts in VIVO IPL 20 Twenty 2020

Cricket is always people’s craze and they always show their aggression for their favorite teams and players. VIVO IPL (Indian Premier League) is more than a game. No other cricket event in the whole world brings as much excitement and entertainment to the sport as the Indian Premier League does. IPL consists of a number of teams that are named as Indian cities and owned by franchisees and are held in India between different states April and June. IPL got popular as it first played in India, people have totally immersed in this game. The Anchors of IPL are famous among people. Apart from the cricketers, another factor that makes the IPL more amazing, is the astonishing breath-taking Female anchors who with her boldness and cricket knowledge won over the hearts of millions of people in India as well as outside India. IPL will be incomplete if there are no Female anchors for presenting the show. So today we are going to talk about female anchors in IPL seasons and will share some of her amazing pictures. Below in this article, we have collected these beautiful Hosts of IPL. Who will win the IPL 2021?

IPL Female Anchors Hosts

Shibani Dandekar

Shibhani Dandekar is an Indian actor, model. Later she had done some movies in Bollywood. And now she is hosting IPL (Indian Premier League) and she has been doing the fourth edition of IPL where she reviews and discusses cricketing techniques with some great experts like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shoaib Akhtar. If we are talking about IPL and didn’t mention Shibani Dandekar, it would be impossible. Shibani Dandekar is an Indian singer, actress, anchor and model who hosted the show from 2011 to 2015 and created a huge fan base after her appearance in IPL. She is considered to be one of the female anchors in IPL. She created a huge name after hosting IPL seasons and got huge recognition from people all over India. Her looks, styling, boldness everything is perfect which makes her fans more crazy. Let’s see some of her wonderful sizzling photos. IPL 14 Live Streaming

Shibani Dandekar

Archana Vijaya

Archana Vijaya is a model and television presenter and a famous host of IPL 20Twenty. She is being signed up with Neo Sports for their match broadcasts. She has hosted shows such as “Tour Diary for extra cover” and “Cricket Masala mar ke”. Archana Vijaya is one of those hosts in IPL whose face is still recognized in the cricket world especially in IPL. She hosted the IPL very well for many seasons that she will be remembered as one of the best hosts throughout IPL seasons. Not even her presenting skills were good but also she was extremely astonishing and her looks always made her fans go crazy over and over again and again. Due to her work in IPL seasons, she created a huge big fan base and is still praised by her fans for her amazing pictures and photo-shoots. let’s have a look at her stunning incredible photos. IPL 2021 Tickets Online Booking

Mayanti Langer

Mayanti Langer is the wife of Rajasthan Royals all rounder player Sturat Binny. She is the TV sport journalist special in the game of cricket. She is also an anchor for Cricket World Cup 2015 for Star Sports. Her charming looks and attractive speaking ability did gain her immense respect. She is one of the best anchors of cricket match.

Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak is a British Indian model and she was also a participant in Bigg Boss Season 6. She has done a tv show called Extraaa Innings, a post match analysis of Indian Premier League 2013. She really have that charming look that people do attracted to them. Another super presenter in the list of anchor in IPL is Karishma Kotak. Karishma Kotak is basically a TV presenter, model and as well as an actor in North West London, England. She hosted IPL in the year 2013 and was very much praised by the IPL fans for her boldness and beauty. Though she hosted the show for just one season but still now she is admired by many, her photos, videos is being forwarded still now and due to which she created a huge fan base in India. Let’s have a look at some of her bold pictures. IPL Live Streaming

Shonali nagrani

Shonali Nagrani is a Television presenter and she is also the participant of Bigg Boss Season 5. Shonali was one of the top 5 participants at the Femina Miss India Pageant in 2004. She too has hosted Extraa Innings. She got the first chance to host in IPL. Shonali Nagrani is an entertainment television presenter and the beautiful host of the IPL. She is also a great model who participated in Femina Miss India pageant in the year 2003 and was crowned Femina Miss India International. She was crowned 1st runner up in Miss International 2003. Together with appearances as a model, Nagrani has hosted the IPL, and has presented the show for four successive years. She was very much admired for her beauty as well as her knowledge in the cricket. She is the perfect example of beauty with brain and her pictures, photo-shoot always makes her fans crazy, let’s have a look of her dazzling amazing photos. IPL 2021 Schedule

Roshni Chopra

Roshni Chopra is an Indian and tv actress, currently, she is hosting ‘Heroes – Moments and Memories’ on Star Sports. She is a beautiful and charming lady who got selected for Ipl hosting.

Mandira bedi

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, fashion designer, model, and television host, She had Appeared in IPL 2010 & Champions Trophy doing hosting of both these cricket formats, She had also done some movies in Bollywood with big stars. She is one of the renowned Indian celebrities who has brilliant acting & anchoring skills.

Lekha washington

She hosted the popular show PCO and later Connect in 2006. Lekha also hosted the Canadian T20 on international television. Before doing hosting in IPl she was a VJ in SS music. Who will win IPL 14?

Rochelle Maria Rao

Rochelle Maria Rao co-hosted IPL 2013 with Karishma Kotak along with two other male anchors –Samir Kochhar and Gaurav Kapoor.

Pallavi sharda

An Australian beauty who won the hearts of many people in India due to her performances in Indian movies as well as her remarkable presentation in IPL created a separate fan base of her. Pallavi Sharda basically is an Australian actress and dancer. She has worked in Bollywood films such as My Name Is Khan, Dus Tola, Besharam , Hawaizaada, and Begum Jaan. She became the new face for IPL when she presented the IPL 2016. Her photos are liked by many and she is being appreciated for her work in IPL to date. Let’s have a look at some of her amazing breath-taking pictures.

Lekha washington

Lekah is a famous South India actress and product designer who was one of the hosts of IPL in the maiden season. Before anchoring the first IPL season, Lekha Washington was a VJ on SS Music. She hosted the popular show PCO and later Connect in 2006. Lekha also hosted the Canadian T20 on international television.

One Cave

Isa is an Indian origin England cricketer who appeared a number of times on extraa innings of IPL. Guha also worked for ITV’s coverage of IPL. And it was a welcome change watching this beauty with brains exchanging notes and bytes with other international players. Presently, she is also part of the ITV Sport’s IPL coverage team. Apart from taking pertinent questions on the game, Guha exudes all the charm of a well-rounded host.

If you really like this article on 10 Beautiful Female Anchors Hosts in IPL 20Twenty 2021 then do not forget to share this article on social networking sites such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Hike, BBM, WeChat, Instagram, Line, Viber, Pinterest, stumble upon, twitter, etc. You can also provide us with your feedback regarding this article in the commenting section. Stay connected with us to get more updates on Bollywood and many more.