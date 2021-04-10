LATEST

Top female politicians in India – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Top female politicians in India - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The need for equal and equitable representation of women in Indian politics has come a long journey towards advocacy within the country. Time and time again, there are brave, powerful women who have paved an inspiring path for more women to enter politics by fighting gender differences. As India prepares for its next general election, let’s take a look at the ten border-breaking women who are India’s most influential female political figures.

1. Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi had the longest tenure as the President of the Congress. A fiery female leader, a member of the distinguished dynasty of the Nehru-Gandhi family, entered politics in 1998. In 2006, they formed the United Progressive Alliance. He retired as Congress President in 2017, handing over his son Rahul Gandhi.

2. Mayawati
PV Narasimha Rao described Mayawati’s rise in politics as a “miracle of democracy”, making her even more miraculous as a woman from the region to struggle harder. Happy with humble beginnings, Mayawati had nothing to do with politics. However, Dalit politician Kanshi Ram persuaded him to register. He shot to fame in 1995 with his historic victory as the first Dalit Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

3. Pratibha Patil
In 1962, Pratibha Patil joined politics as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. His amiable terms with the Gandhi family enabled him to fight for the role of president in 2007. She served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012, and has been a frontrunner in her advocacy for women’s empowerment.

4. Sheela Dixit
Sheila Dixit’s father-in-law was Uma Shankar Dixit who was a Union Minister as well as a close associate of the Nehru-Gandhi family. When she worked with her father, Indira Gandhi saw Sheila’s ability and passion for politics. Eventually, she became the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi. This politician has reprimanded the society for adequate protection of the freedom and honor of women in India.

5. Mamta Banerjee
Popularly known as ‘Didi’, Banerjee started her political life long back. In 1997, he founded the Trinamool Congress Party, making it the most powerful opposition in Bengal. In 2011, she became the first woman Chief Minister of West Bengal, ending the 34-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mamta recently expressed pride for the accommodation of 35% women MPs, with 50% seats in local bodies reserved for women in the Trinamool Congress.

6. Vasundhara Raje Scindia
It was She-Warrier’s parents were politicians, so perhaps it would be called fate to end it in the same area. She served as the first woman Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 2013 to 2018. Vasundhara has won the title of ‘Chief Minister of the Year’ in 2018 for outstanding contribution in the field of IT and e-governance. Women in STEM: India first, then world domination!

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top