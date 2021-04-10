Top female politicians in India – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The need for equal and equitable representation of women in Indian politics has come a long journey towards advocacy within the country. Time and time again, there are brave, powerful women who have paved an inspiring path for more women to enter politics by fighting gender differences. As India prepares for its next general election, let’s take a look at the ten border-breaking women who are India’s most influential female political figures.

1. Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi had the longest tenure as the President of the Congress. A fiery female leader, a member of the distinguished dynasty of the Nehru-Gandhi family, entered politics in 1998. In 2006, they formed the United Progressive Alliance. He retired as Congress President in 2017, handing over his son Rahul Gandhi.

2. Mayawati

PV Narasimha Rao described Mayawati’s rise in politics as a “miracle of democracy”, making her even more miraculous as a woman from the region to struggle harder. Happy with humble beginnings, Mayawati had nothing to do with politics. However, Dalit politician Kanshi Ram persuaded him to register. He shot to fame in 1995 with his historic victory as the first Dalit Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

3. Pratibha Patil

In 1962, Pratibha Patil joined politics as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. His amiable terms with the Gandhi family enabled him to fight for the role of president in 2007. She served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012, and has been a frontrunner in her advocacy for women’s empowerment.

4. Sheela Dixit

Sheila Dixit’s father-in-law was Uma Shankar Dixit who was a Union Minister as well as a close associate of the Nehru-Gandhi family. When she worked with her father, Indira Gandhi saw Sheila’s ability and passion for politics. Eventually, she became the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi. This politician has reprimanded the society for adequate protection of the freedom and honor of women in India.

5. Mamta Banerjee

Popularly known as ‘Didi’, Banerjee started her political life long back. In 1997, he founded the Trinamool Congress Party, making it the most powerful opposition in Bengal. In 2011, she became the first woman Chief Minister of West Bengal, ending the 34-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mamta recently expressed pride for the accommodation of 35% women MPs, with 50% seats in local bodies reserved for women in the Trinamool Congress.

6. Vasundhara Raje Scindia

It was She-Warrier’s parents were politicians, so perhaps it would be called fate to end it in the same area. She served as the first woman Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 2013 to 2018. Vasundhara has won the title of ‘Chief Minister of the Year’ in 2018 for outstanding contribution in the field of IT and e-governance. Women in STEM: India first, then world domination!