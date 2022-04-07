Top Five Films That Got The Actor Global Recognition

Actor Jackie Chan regarded as one of the most prominent action film pioneers turns 68 today. The actor became a worldwide cinema sensation because of his distinctive combination of martial arts and comedy. For decades, the actor has pushed the frontiers of action humour, and his perfect abilities and brilliance cemented his place in the world.

From ‘The Karate Kid’ to ‘The Fearless Hyena’, here are top action-packed films by the Oscar-winning actor Jackie Chan.

The Karate Kid

A bullied adolescent feels out of place in his new home in China until he meets a kind maintenance guy who decides to teach him to become a martial arts master. With the stakes raised by competition, the young man…