Top Four Latest Tamil Songs You Should Know About – TMT Daily

At this time, the Tamil song is viral in India. There is a lot of music available, but among them, Tamil song is one of them. Apart from this, Tamil song also provides sufficient entertainment to the listener so that the listener can download the Tamil song. On this topic, we will discuss some latest Tamil songs on Youtube and also about downloading songs from different categories.

1. Reader Print

Vathi Red song is very romantic which influenced the mind of anyone. The song Wathi Red was taken from the most watched action film Master. The master film is very famous for the Indian people and is popular all over the world. Vathi imprint song sung by Tamil playback singer Arivu, Anirudh Ravichander. Arivu and Anirudh Ravichander are the most talented singers of Tamil music, and you need to know Tamil songs download.

Also, the song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has a lot of talent for his outstanding performance. It is interesting that the Vathi Chhap song got over 28 million views. The listener is lovely to download this song because it is trendy, so I request you to download it.

2. Rakita Rakita

Rakita Rakita song also provides ample entertainment to the listener. The song has an amazing romantic scene and also an excellent variety. This song is attracting more entertainment and attention to the listener to download this song. Rakita Rakita song from the hit and action film Jagme Thandhiram, which is the most popular film in the Tamil industry.

In addition, the song was sung by three playback singers Dhanush, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan. These singers have a melodious voice that impresses the listener. It also informs you that Rakita Rakita song got over 55 million views. I suggest you download this song.

3. Chelamma

Chellamma song is one of the best prevalent songs in Tamil music as well as all over the world. This romantic song is taken from the exploitation film Doctor. The Doctor film is one of the most famous films in the whole of India. The song Chellamma was sung by two repetitive singers who have a melodious voice and are very adept at expressing their performance — two playback singers named Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi.

The song Chelamma was composed by Fakir Anirudh Ravichander. The song Chellamma got around 100 million views. There is no doubt that Chellamma is the most watched type of the latest song. So I think you should download this song.

4. Thumbi Thullal

Thumbi Thullal song is very famous song for Indian people. This romantic song is taken from the most viewed film Cobra. In addition, the song is sung by two playback singers Nakula Abhyankar and Shreya Ghoshal. Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most talented singers in the Indian people and worldwide.

He has won the National Award several times. Thumbi Thullal is directed by the prolific director Ajay Gnanamuthu. Above all, the song was viewed more than 13 million times. I think you should download this song.

The conclusion

Above the globe, music is the best way to provide entertainment. For this purpose, Tamil music also gives us ample entertainment by creating interesting songs and movies. This song is very romantic, which influenced the mind of anyone. So I request you to download this song and get more theater.

