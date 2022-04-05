Top four pressure didn’t affect Arsenal players

Mikel Arteta has defended his Arsenal players and denied claims that top-four race pressure was on them after Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace – but admitted it was an “unacceptable” The result was

The Gunners were blown away by their old captain Patrick Vieira, who saw his team go up twice within 24 minutes through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Aue before adding some deserved shine to a late penalty from Wilfried Zaha.

Tottenham’s 5-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday saw them leapfrogging rivals Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification, but Arteta suggested his young side is feeling the heat after a sweltering night.

“Overall, this is unacceptable, we hold our hands up, first of all I apologize, we gather again, tomorrow is a new day and a new opportunity …