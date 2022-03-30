Top Gun 2: Maverick UK release date, new trailer – and who’s in the cast alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer?

Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat as Maverick in this sequel to the 1986 fighter jet classic

After a two-year delay, Tom Cruise is back in his flight suit when Top Gun: Maverick finally hits theaters later this year.

And now, a new, “final” trailer has been released by Paramount Pictures.

The sequel to the 1986 action original, the 59-year-old will see Cruise in the pilot’s seat as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazanski.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What happens in Top Gun: Maverick?