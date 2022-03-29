Top Gun 2 trailer shows Tom Cruise flying high in the sequel

The latest trailer for the much awaited Top gun, vagabond, The sequel to the 1986 Cold War blockbuster that launched Tom Cruise On the A-list, just dropped. The aviation action thriller sees the return of Cruise’s Maverick, now a high-flying test pilot and instructor.

Joining the cruise are returning val kilmer as the frenzied Snowman (who appears in a blink-and-you-miss-it photo cameo in the latest trailer) and the new addition Miles Teller Starred as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick (“Goose,” top Gun By Anthony Edwards) With the introduction of the roster, Maverick is forced to confront his volatile past with his “deepest fear”—or so the official synopsis for the film states:

