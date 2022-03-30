Top Gun: Maverick discovers new trailer! – Movies News

Tom Cruise himself announced this on his Twitter account. The new Top Gun: Maverick trailer is here.

The American star will reprise his legendary role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a cheeky US Army fighter pilot. The sequel now comes 36 years after the release of the cult classic Top Gun. Judging by the trailer, Tom Cruise is still mechanically rolling around 60 years old.

take pitch:

After being one of the best fighter pilots in the United States Navy for more than thirty years, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continued to push his limits as a test pilot. Young Top Gun School graduates for a special mission no pilot could have ever imagined. During this mission, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw,…