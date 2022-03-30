‘Top Gun: Maverick’ latest trailer sets up a showdown

CNN ,

We can thank the Iceman for the return of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

it is accordingly For the latest trailer for the “Top Gun” sequel, Which is intense to say the least.

In it, we learn that Val Kilmer’s character is the one who solicits Michelle (played by Tom Cruise, of course) as the teacher of a new group of pilots.

In that group is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), who has a grudge against Mitchell because of his history with Bradshaw’s father, Goose.

“My dad believed in you,” Rooster tells Maverick. “I’m not going to make the same mistake.”

Add to that lots of high-speed flying…