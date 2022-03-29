Top Gun: Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise returns to top speed in May

Never been much of a plane cow – I leave it to Sir Charlie Hall, Master of Flight Simulators. but Top Gun: Maverick Could leave my head in the clouds permanently. A new trailer teases the ground drama of the long-awaited sequel, and more importantly, high-speed aerial stunt star Tom Cruise (Mother) has prepared for the film, which hits theaters this spring after several delays.

Top Gun: Maverick Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell graduates from rebel test pilot to instructor, leading a team of new TOPGUN Hot Shots, dubbed the Paramount Synopsis “a special mission that no surviving pilot can undertake.” have never seen.” The new squad includes Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), aka “The Rooster”, the son of Goose, who was killed during a…