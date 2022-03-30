Top Gun spotted in a stunning trailer before stinging it at Cannes

The sequel to the 1980s classic, which Tom Cruise revealed, promises lofty heights.

An explosive taste. a new trailer for top gun maverick, the sequel to the cult film that revealed Tom Cruise, doesn’t skimp on the thrill. The 59-year-old actor, who once again dons the jacket of fighter pilot Pete Mitchell aka Maverick, appears to be in better shape than ever.

read alsoTom Cruise will be in Cannes to present new top Gun

Enthusiastic and highly youthful pilot graduates led by veteran maverick, aerial pirates whirling against a thundering musical background, carousel or fight scenes, comedies, drama… the film promises to live up to the first part.

To support Tom Cruise in this new job top Gun, A High Flying Cast:…