Top Putin aide quits, believed to have fled Russia over Ukraine war – National

Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia’s Soviet economic reforms, has stepped down as special envoy to the Kremlin and left the country because of the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters, the highest-profile protest by a Russian man against the invasion. .

Chubais, who once served as chief of staff to former President Boris Yeltsin, has stepped down as Vladimir Putin’s special representative for relations with international organizations, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. told.

He was appointed to a position he was accused of “achieving sustainable development goals” in 2020, days after he resigned as head of the state technology firm.