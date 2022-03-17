Top Share: These 5 stocks are going to add color to life, will keep earning big money! – Holi 2022 Top 5 Stocks for Next One Year Reliance Industries ICICI Bank and others tutd

Every year Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm all over the country. On this festival, people wish each other happiness and prosperity. On the day of this festival that fills everyone’s life, we are going to talk about some such stocks recommended by experts, which can prove to be good returns for you in the long term. This will bring more prosperity to your family in the coming times.

1. Tata Motors: It is a share of Tata Group. Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research said that keeping in mind the next one year and long term, it can be said that this stock will prove to be a good return to investors. The reason for this is that in the last few years, Tata Motors has launched new vehicles in a very aggressive manner and has targeted every segment of the market.

Tata Motors Share Price: On Thursday at 11:18 am, the company’s share price was at Rs 432.75 on NSE. If we talk about the 52 week high of the company’s stock, then this stock has touched the level of Rs 536.70.

2. Vipul Organics Ltd: This is a chemical company. According to Ostwal, this stock can perform very well in the coming times. The price of this stock (Vipul Organics Share Price) was on Thursday at 11:26 am at Rs 214.85. The 52 week high of this stock is Rs 245.

3. Reliance industries: SMC Global Securities Ltd. Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President – Research (Retail Equities) is placing a bet on this stock. Reliance Industries is the largest company in the country in terms of market cap. The company’s stock (Reliance Industries Share Price) was trending at 11:45 am at Rs 2,440.30.

4. ICICI Bank: It is one of the leading private sector banks in the country. All analysts seem quite confident about this stock. Jain has also included it in his top pick for long term. The price of this stock (ICICI Bank Share Pric) was at Rs 720.55 at 11:48 am. Talking about the 52-week high level of this stock, at one time this stock has touched the level of Rs 859.70.

5. DLF: With the recovery in the market, a boom in the real estate sector is expected. According to experts, this stock can perform very strongly in the coming time. Jain also bet on this stock. At 11:50 am on Thursday, the company’s stock price (DLF Share Price) was running at Rs 362.30.

Note: Before investing in any stock, definitely take the opinion of your financial planner. Aaj Tak will not be responsible for any kind of profit or loss.