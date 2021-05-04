Top Stocks To Buy Today As Tech Shares Like Apple Lead Losses – Forbes

getty

After May started off with a bang, stocks sharply declined on Tuesday, led by tech stocks. The Dow Jones fell 150 points, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, and Nasdaq NDAQ tanked by more than 1.4%. Markets are still hovering around all-time highs. With the broader market at historically high valuations, we may have hit peak euphoria. FAANG names sharply declined, with Apple AAPL falling over 2%. Some stocks did perform well on the day, with CVS Health shares popping 2.5% after raising its guidance. United States Steel also gained 4% after Credit Suisse CS upgraded them to outperform from underperform. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies AKAM is our first Top Buy of the day. Akamai is an innovative digital intelligence and cloud computing provider. Our AI systems rated the company B in Technicals, C in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.55% to $107.02 on volume of 1,678,459 vs its 10-day price average of $108.04 and its 22-day price average of $105.97, and is up 1.69% for the year. Revenue was $3198.15M in the last fiscal year compared to $2714.47M three years ago, Operating Income was $701.4M in the last fiscal year compared to $415.59M three years ago, EPS was $3.37 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.76 three years ago, and ROE was 14.09% in the last year compared to 9.1% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 19.81.

Simple moving average of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stock charts

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic Inc is our next Top Buy. Cirrus Logic Inc is a fabless semiconductor supplier specializing in analog, mixed-signal, and audio DSP integrated circuits. With a worldwide semiconductor shortage, this is a company to pay very close attention to. Our AI systems rated the company B in Technicals, A in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.89% to $73.0 on volume of 1,460,223 vs its 10-day price average of $83.74 and its 22-day price average of $84.74, and is down 13.23% for the year. Revenue grew by 5.77% in the last fiscal year, Operating Income grew by 25.25% in the last fiscal year, and EPS grew by 27.5% in the last fiscal year and grew by 36.83% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $1281.12M in the last fiscal year compared to $1532.19M three years ago, Operating Income was $195.4M in the last fiscal year compared to $262.46M three years ago, EPS was $2.64 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.46 three years ago, and ROE was 13.46% in the last year compared to 14.0% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 15.74.

Simple moving average of Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stock charts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive ORLY is our third Top Buy today. This company is a staple in the automotive parts industry, and serves both professional auto service providers and do-it-yourself customers. Our AI systems rated O’Reilly Automotive D in Technicals, C in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.38% to $554.96 on volume of 546,416 vs its 10-day price average of $537.45 and its 22-day price average of $526.46, and is up 22.25% for the year. Revenue was $11604.49M in the last fiscal year compared to $9536.43M three years ago, Operating Income was $2422.74M in the last fiscal year compared to $1826.58M three years ago, EPS was $23.53 in the last fiscal year compared to $16.1 three years ago, and ROE was 651.9% in the last year compared to 263.13% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 22.12.

Simple moving average of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stock charts

L Brands Inc (LB)

L Brands LB is our fourth Top Buy. L Brands is a holding company for retailers of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty, and home fragrance products. It’s responsible for retail brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. Our AI systems rated L Brands A in Technicals, B in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.63% to $67.63 on volume of 4,046,572 vs its 10-day price average of $66.45 and its 22-day price average of $65.69, and is up 70.78% for the year. Revenue was $11847.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $13237.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $1874.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1460.0M three years ago, and EPS was $3.0 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.31 three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 13.74.

Simple moving average of L Brands Inc (LB) stock charts

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies is our final Top Buy today. The company manufactures and sells marking, tracking and computer printing technologies. Our AI systems rated Zebra B in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.78% to $479.05 on volume of 487,013 vs its 10-day price average of $493.6 and its 22-day price average of $497.69, and is up 26.69% for the year. Revenue grew by 6.63% in the last fiscal year and grew by 12.45% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 17.08% in the last fiscal year and grew by 24.92% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 27.52% in the last fiscal year and grew by 53.65% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $4448.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $4218.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $685.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $642.0M three years ago, EPS was $9.35 in the last fiscal year compared to $7.76 three years ago, and ROE was 25.31% in the last year compared to 38.82% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 30.78.

Simple moving average of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) stock charts

