Top takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers loss vs Pelicans | bleacher report

Ashley Landis / The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers lost again on Friday night, leaving a crucial game to the New Orleans Pelicans 111-114.

The return of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (MCL, leg) was supposed to provide hope for an LA squad looking on the outside. The Lakers gave the Pelicans everything they could handle, but they faded along with the stretch in Los Angeles playoff hopes.

James was great, as he has been throughout the season, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Davis dropped 23, 12 and six against his former team. However, the Lakers got relatively little from their supporting cast, which has been par for the course. Russell Westbrook had just 12 points in 31 minutes and was a disappointing 15 off 5.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans got…