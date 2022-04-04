Top talent Alcaraz ends Spanish drought in Miami ATP Miami (USA)

Top talent Alcaraz ends Spanish drought in Miami ATP Miami (USA)

Carlos Alcarazu ,1 1, 14,

group

casper rudd ,7, 6,

Carlos Alcaraz has taken a new step in his still young tennis career. The 18-year-old Spanish talent has won the Miami tournament. He defeated Norwegian Kasper Rood in the final by two sets: 7–5 and 6–4.

After a rough start, Carlos Alcaraz (ATP-16) showed his full arsenal against Casper Roode (ATP-8) in the final. He delivered daring drop shots at crucial moments, with a velvety touch to the net when needed and tough strikes from the back line.

He converted a 1-4 loss to 7-5 in the first set. The young Spaniard had a tough time in the second set as well, but was allowed out after one hour and 50 minutes…


Read Full News