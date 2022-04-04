Top talent Alcaraz ends Spanish drought in Miami ATP Miami (USA)

Carlos Alcarazu ,1 1, 14,
group
casper rudd ,7, 6,
Carlos Alcaraz has taken a new step in his still young tennis career. The 18-year-old Spanish talent has won the Miami tournament. He defeated Norwegian Kasper Rood in the final by two sets: 7–5 and 6–4.
After a rough start, Carlos Alcaraz (ATP-16) showed his full arsenal against Casper Roode (ATP-8) in the final. He delivered daring drop shots at crucial moments, with a velvety touch to the net when needed and tough strikes from the back line.
He converted a 1-4 loss to 7-5 in the first set. The young Spaniard had a tough time in the second set as well, but was allowed out after one hour and 50 minutes…
Read Full News