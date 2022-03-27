Top Twins’ cancer battle: ‘We’re both in love’

Linda and Jules Top are both undergoing treatment for breast cancer. photo / supply

The Top Twins say they “feel very much in love” after a massive outpouring of support when they revealed over the weekend that they were both battling breast cancer.

a GivLittle Pages is founded by a longtime friend of well-known Kiwi entertainers To help Jules and Linda cover non-publicly funded treatments such as acupuncture and vitamins, transportation and normal living costs so they can focus on their treatment without the financial strain.

“Wow, we both feel so loved. Thank you all for your messages,” the Top Twins posted on their Facebook page last night, sharing a link to the GiveLittle page.

Friend Marie Massara founded the GiveLittle page and wrote that it was an opportunity for friends and fans to …