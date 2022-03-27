Top Twins Defiance After Cancer Diagnosis

The Top Twins have spent most of their lives together, sharing the stage, songs and ups and downs. In an exclusive interview with Sunday, Jules and Linda revealed that they’ve both been diagnosed with breast cancer — but they can’t keep up with each other as they go through it.

Top twins Jules and Linda are here to celebrate 40 years of advocacy and performance.

For decades, he has delighted the Kiwis with his music, comedy, and beloved characters like Camp Mother and Camp Leader, Ken and Kane.

Since birth, the couple has shared almost everything. But, for the first time ever, the 63-year-old can’t be together for one of the biggest challenges of her life – they both have cancer.

And because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, the twins are protecting each other by staying apart.

“I…