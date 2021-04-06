ENTERTAINMENT

Top Up Free Fire Cheap Diamonds From Codashop in April 2021

Top Up Free Fire Diamonds From Codashop in April 2021

Free Fire is a very famous battle royale game, in which players and gamers from all around the world showcase their gaming skills. The free fire offers various cool challenges, including weapons that players can purchase using the diamonds in the games. The players have the choice to select their favourite characters and the game also provide multiple mode features. Free fire diamonds are very important in the game because the streamers will need to perform certain tasks. Those who are pro in free fire and have been creating video content on it must know how to gain diamonds.

Top Up Free Fire Diamonds From Codashop in April 2021

Those who are a newbie in this game, might not know, how to acquire diamonds. You do not have to worry about it, as we are going to give you detailed information on how to get diamonds in Garena free fire, So stay tuned with us. In order to obtain diamonds in free fire, the gamers have to purchase using real money.

There are two ways through which streamers can get diamonds. The first way is to go to the official top-up website of free fire and the second way is to purchase diamonds by going through the in-game store. Codashop is quite popular among players as it is one the best platform where gamers can get in-game currency and it also offers other benefits along with it. One more fun fact about Codashop is that players do not need to create a login Id or register on the website.

All they need is their Player Id and they can directly purchase the in-game currency. Indian gamers can purchase currency on Codashop using three online payment options. The first one is PayTM, the second one is Netbanking while the third option is UPI. Codashop website has different prices for the top-ups diamonds.

  • 50 Diamonds for Rs. 40
  • 100 Diamonds for Rs. 80
  • 310 Diamonds for Rs. 240
  • 520 Diamonds for Rs. 400
  • 1060 Diamonds for Rs. 800
  • 2180 Diamonds for Rs. 1600
  • 5600 Diamonds for Rs. 400

In order to top-ups diamonds from the Codashop website, the gamers need to follow the following procedure.

  • Go to the official website of Codashop.
  • Click on the “Free fire” option. The players are required to enter their free fire Id.
  • After entering the Id, a top-ups dialogue box will appear in front of your screen. The players can select the top-up option as per their choice.
  • After that, you can choose the payment method through which you want to pay. As mentioned earlier, there are three options available for making payment in the codashop, “UPI, Net banking,  Paytm”.
  • After purchase, diamonds will be credited to your accounts at the same time.

For the latest updates, follow our page.

