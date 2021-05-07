Top Virginia Tech basketball assistant leaves for Illinois – Gobbler Country

The Virginia Tech Hokies suffered a big loss on the hardwood Thursday when top basketball assistant Chester Frazier left for a similar role at the University of Illinois.

A native of Baltimore, the 35-year-old Frazier came to Virginia Tech in 2019 when Mike Young named him to his initial staff. Before coming to Blacksburg, Frazier spent seven seasons at Kansas State.

Before Hokie fans get too upset about Frazier leaving for a similar role, understand that he played college basketball for the Illini from 2005-09. His first coaching job came at Illinois as a graduate assistant in 2010-11 under his former coach, Bruce Weber. He followed Weber to Kansas State in 2012.

When Young hired his first staff in Blacksburg, Frazier was viewed as a major coup for the Hokies. He lived up to that billing as a tireless recruiter with a strong coaching acumen.

Illinois hired Frazier after losing two assistant coaches to Kentucky after the season. He will sign a three-year contract with the Fighting Illini.

Frazier released a nice statement to Hokie Nation and Young after the news broke.

Young also released a statement of support for Frazier and what he meant to him during his short stay in the New River Valley. Frazier promptly responded.

Frazier is a future head coach, and that future isn’t too far off. Frazier did great things in Blacksburg, and fans should be encouraged that one of Young’s top assistants is in demand.

It is unclear who will replace Frazier at this time.

Good luck, Coach Frazier.