Top Virginia Tech target lists Hokies among 7 finalists – Gobbler Country

The Virginia Tech Hokies haven’t done a great job keeping some of the state’s top running backs from leaving in recent years. Fortunately for the Hokies, it hasn’t hurt them too badly as most of those backs who left the state didn’t have standout careers elsewhere. However, there are obviously some exceptions.

Now, the Hokies have another chance at one of the state’s top running backs. Ramon Brown is a four-star running back from Manchester High in Midlothian, Virginia. On Wednesday, Brown released his top seven schools, and he had the Hokies in the top group.

Also listed in Brown’s top schools were Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Brown is certainly keeping his recruiting regional with his top schools.

Brown is the No. 8 player in Virginia for the class of 2022, and the No. 3 ranked running back in the state behind George Pettaway and Tevin White — both of whom are expected to leave the state.

Brown hasn’t announced a decision date, and he noted his commitment is still 100% open. The Hokies currently sit well with Brown, but as well know; things can change in an instant in the world of recruiting.