LATEST

Top Virginia Tech target lists Hokies among 7 finalists – Gobbler Country

The Virginia Tech Hokies haven’t done a great job keeping some of the state’s top running backs from leaving in recent years. Fortunately for the Hokies, it hasn’t hurt them too badly as most of those backs who left the state didn’t have standout careers elsewhere. However, there are obviously some exceptions.

Now, the Hokies have another chance at one of the state’s top running backs. Ramon Brown is a four-star running back from Manchester High in Midlothian, Virginia. On Wednesday, Brown released his top seven schools, and he had the Hokies in the top group.

Also listed in Brown’s top schools were Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Brown is certainly keeping his recruiting regional with his top schools.

Brown is the No. 8 player in Virginia for the class of 2022, and the No. 3 ranked running back in the state behind George Pettaway and Tevin White — both of whom are expected to leave the state.

Brown hasn’t announced a decision date, and he noted his commitment is still 100% open. The Hokies currently sit well with Brown, but as well know; things can change in an instant in the world of recruiting.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top