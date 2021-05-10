LATEST

Torch.AI, Leawood high-tech firm, plans to add nearly 500 jobs to KC-area workforce – Shawnee Mission Post

Torch.AI, a Leawood-based artificial intelligence firm, says it is planning to add nearly 500 high-paying jobs to its Kansas City area workforce in the coming years, according to a press release.

The jobs will be part of a $27 million tax incentive package awarded to the company by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Brain Weaver, Torch.AI founder, chairman and chief executive officer said in the release that there’s “untapped talent” in Kansas City — and Torch.AI is committed to harnessing and developing that talent.

“It’s an honor to align the growth trajectory of Torch.AI with Kansas initiatives to expand its economy and regional impact as a tech hub,” Weaver. “Demand for our advanced AI and data services continues to grow as the intelligence and security communities attempt to organize and analyze unprecedented levels of data.”

100 jobs this year

Torch.AI specializes in high-speed processing of large amounts of data, typically for big businesses and organizations. It’s list of clients on its website include Kansas City-based tax prep giant H&R Block, as well as the Department of Defense. 

The company says it will begin hiring this year, with a plan to aadd more than 100 positions in 2021, all of which will have an average salary of more than $100,000.

Positions include early career associate engineers, junior data scientists as well as top engineering and sales positions.

Additionally, Torch.AI will be training Kansas City professionals “to prepare them for jobs in Kansas’s burgeoning tech and cyber sector.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a press release she looks “forward to seeing the incredible developments that come” out of Torch.AI.

“With our strong public schools and top-tier workforce, Kansas is one of the best places in the nation to do business,” Kelly said in the release. “Torch.AI will bring sophisticated, high-wage tech jobs to Kansas and will improve our ability to recruit forward-thinking tech experts to our state.”

