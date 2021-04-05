Tore Apart (Kaira FF) – Happiness All Around (EP29) – Telly Updates

”Family, From where life Begins
And love never ends”
Kaira enters the orphanage and made the owner believe that Krishma was none other than their daughter – Kaira. Kaira with owner goes towards Krishna’s room. They were about to enter the room but stopped and looked at each other.
Kaira – Will she accept us?
Both hold each other’s hand as an assurance that everything will go fine. Krishna saw them coming , she goes towards Naira.
Krishna – Didi why are you here?
Owner – Krishna they are your parents.
Krishna – You adopted me?
She said looking at Kaira. Both looked at each other with teary eyes.
Naira – No Krishna. We are your real parents.
Krishna got shocked.
Krishna – If you are my real parents then how you left me with those peoples. Because of you I had to stay in orphanage. Because of you I suffered alot. You can’t be my parents.
Tears fall from their eyes. They had no answer to give to their daughter.
Kartik – No Krishna. We didn’t knew that you are alive. We are really sorry. Please forgive us.
Naira – Yes Krishna. Please. We are sorry.
Krishna goes towards the owner of the orphanage.
Krishna – Are they my real parents?
Owner – Yes Krishna. They are your real parents.
Naira – Will you come with us?
Krishna deep inside her heart she believed Kaira and loved them but somewhere she was still angry on them for leaving her.
Krishna – Yes! But it doesn’t mean that I have forgiven you.
Kaira smiles. After sometime, Krishna bud bye Everyone in the orphanage emotionally.
In Car,
Kaira looked at each other. They wanted to know about her and talk to her but somewhere knows that they can’t do this. They were very happy and want to hug her kiss her but they can’t do this. To start a conversation between them,
Naira – Krishna can we call you Kaira?
Kartik – Only if you like.
Krishna – Umm… Ok.
Kaira gets happy. They knew it will take time to make her comfortable with both because she was also first time meeting her parents.
Kaira – Do I have any sibling?
Naira – Yes. You have a small brother.
Kartik – His Name is Kairav.
They talked with Kaira for sometime, knowing basics about her so that now they can keep her happy. They reached the hotel and saw Kairav sitting their with an angry pout. Naira goes towards him.
Naira – What happened Kairav?
Kairav – Where did you both go leaving me alone her?
Naira – Sorry Baby.
She said holding her ears.
Kairav – It’s ok Mumma.
Kartik – Kairav see who has come.
Naira – She is your big sister.
Naira said pointing towards Kaira.
Kairav – My Big Sister?
Kartik – Yes.
Both Kaira and Kairav looked at each other and smiled. After sometime, both hugged each other. Kaira gets surprised.
Days passed and Kaira told family members about Kaira but they were still in Rhishikesh as they knew that Kaira is habitual to the place so she won’t be able to settle in Udaipur so soon. Kaira and Kairav used to share a great bond but still Kaira was unable to get so comfortable with her parents. She was still angry that how can they leave their lil daughter like this because she was still unknown to the truth.
One day, Kaira and Kairav were playing in the garden
Kaira – Kairav! Catch me…
She said laughing.
Kairav – Didi now I am very tired. We will play tomorrow.
He said catching his breathe.
Kaira – Ok Kairav.
Saying this she ran towards Kairav but her leg slipped and she falls down hurting her leg. She started crying. Kairav ran inside calling his parents.
Kairav - Mumma Papa.
He shouted.
Naira – What happened Kairav?
Kairav – Mumma didi fell down while playing. Come fast.
He said and Kaira goes towards Kaira and bring her inside. Naira bandage her injury. Both had tears in their eyes which was noticed by Kaira.
She hugged her parents and found her whole pain being vanished by their love. She found a solace in her heart and made her believe that there must be some circumstances which she was never told which made her parents leave her. She wiped her parents tears.
Kaira – I love You Mumma Papa!
She said making her parents shock and happy. They also hug her.
Kartik Naira – We also love you Kaira.
Kairav – And what about me? No one loves me. Huh.
He said with a fake anger making his parents adding him in the hug and making The Perfect Family
After somedays, They left for Udaipur. Reaching the Goenka Villa their Welcome made Kaira feels so special and happy. Everyone tried to keep her happy and comfortable by pampering her.
Dadi – Swarna Bring food fast Kaira is waiting.
Manish – Nahi Maa. Kaira will eat food later first she will play with the toys that her dadu has brought for her and Kairav.
Swarna – Nahi Manish Ji. Sabse Pehle Kaira and Kairav will eat this and will later on play with these toys.
She said serving food to Kaira and Kairav and both happily started eating leaving their elders in fight.
At Night,
Kaira Room,
Kaira and Kairav were sleeping in their rooms and Kartik Naira got some time to spend with each other.
Kartik – Naira.
Naira – Haan.
Kartik – In being parents we forgot that we ourselves. We didn’t even got a single second to talk about each other.
Naira – Yes Kartik. Past months were difficult for us from finding our daughter to making her comfortable in the family.
Kartik – But now everything is perfect. We have two cute lil children and a happy and perfect family. What is else needed.
He said side hugging her.
Naira – Nothing.
Naira – I love you Mendak. I am very lucky to have you. Thank You for coming back in my life and filling colours in it.
Kartik – I love you too Meri Sherni. I am more lucky to have you. Today I am with my parents just because of you. Thank You So Much
They seal their happy moment with a kiss.
THE END
Hey Guys!! Hope you liked this story… Thank You So Much for your love and support till here!!
Now I’ll upload my stories only on Wattpad!! You can read them there without any problem
Sorry for INCONVENIENCE…. But now I am in higher class so I can’t write stories on both so chose to wrote in Wattpad!!
My Wattpad ID is – SiyaChandna
