Torino revived in Salernitana

In the last Serie A meeting this Saturday, Salernitana (20th) was pitted against Torino (11th). Since their win against Venice on 9 January, the promoted have not won a single meeting, losing against Turinese, but have been all the same on five draws over the past seven days. For their part, Torino were also looking for their first win since 15 January, now thanks to this win against the Red Lanterns (1–0).

What’s next after this ad

The first leg saw the Toro players win Turin 4–0. This Saturday, he quickly scored the only goal of the game in the first half on a penalty from Italian international Andrea Belotti (18th), the author of his fifth goal of the season in the league. Despite entering…