Tornado count in Alabama will now count from March 30 to 20

The count of tornadoes that came from last Wednesday’s inclement weather has increased again.

The National Weather Service said Monday evening that an additional tornado had been added to the count, bringing the state-wide total to 20.

Twelve tornadoes were confirmed in central Alabama, and nine in south Alabama. One of them crossed two different National Weather Service forecast areas, so it is counted by both offices but only once for the statewide total.

The latest addition was in Marengo County. It was an EF-1 with estimated top winds of 100 mph. It had a path length of 1.03 miles and a width of 180 yards.

There was no injury.

The tornado touched down on March 30 at 10:25 p.m. south of Hinton Road near Fonsdale. The tornado broke and trees were uprooted as it progressed…