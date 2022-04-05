Tornado Watch in effect since late morning

Baton Rouge, La. (WFB) – A tornado watch is in effect for the entire WFB viewing area starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. A complex of storms is expected from the northwest by mid-morning, with the potential for destructive winds, hail and isolated tornadoes in any severe storm.
Confidence is highest in areas north of the I-10/I-12 corridor most prone to hurricanes, with generally less chance of hurricanes and severe weather as you approach south of I-10. However, severe storms will be possible in isolated areas before this main complex, which is why Tornado Watch covers all of our regions.
Flood watch is also in force till 6 pm in areas near and north of inter-state areas.
