Tornado Watch in effect since late morning

Baton Rouge, La. (WFB) – A tornado watch is in effect for the entire WFB viewing area starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. A complex of storms is expected from the northwest by mid-morning, with the potential for destructive winds, hail and isolated tornadoes in any severe storm.

The radar of the future for Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

Confidence is highest in areas north of the I-10/I-12 corridor most prone to hurricanes, with generally less chance of hurricanes and severe weather as you approach south of I-10. However, severe storms will be possible in isolated areas before this main complex, which is why Tornado Watch covers all of our regions.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

Flood watch is also in force till 6 pm in areas near and north of inter-state areas.