Tornado watch issued for Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee was largely ejected on Wednesday when a row of hurricanes threatened destructive winds and isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds will be the biggest risk. Peak wind gusts were measured at 55 mph in Clarksville and Nashville. Still, there were reports of some downed trees and some damage beyond power lines.

Current Watches and Alerts

The NWS issued a tornado watch for 13 counties, in effect until 11 a.m. There is no warning in effect.

Counties included in the watch include:

bedford

cannon

coffee

davidson

Giles

Lawrence

marshal

mori

rutherford

summoner

trousdale

Williamson

wilson

NWS urges weather awareness

As always, this…