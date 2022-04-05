Tornado watch released. Strong storm brings danger

Update | 10:20 am:

Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okalosa Counties are subject to wind advisories until 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, southwesterly winds with gusts of 15-25 mph are expected in the region.

Strong winds can blow around unsafe objects, blow up tree limbs or cause power outages. Passengers are urged to exercise caution while driving, especially while driving high profile vehicles.

During a similar wind incident on Thursday, a semitrailer crossing the Escambia Bay Bridge on Interstate 10 was blown over a guard rail by an estimated 40 mph wind gust.

Danger of strong winds:Two people, two dogs rescued from overturned semitrailer on Escambia Bay Bridge

