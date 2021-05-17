ENTERTAINMENT

Tornadoes hit China badly, killing at least 12, injuring hundreds

A tornado occurred in the city of Shenzhou in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, east China. Reports suggest that at least 15 people were killed. The country is hit by back to back tornadoes, Wuhan city in central China and Suzhou in eastern China.

According to the report of the Chinese state media Global Times, these tornadoes have marginally injured 149 civilians. The tornado is rated at EF3 based on preliminary estimates, with a maximum wind speed of 202 to 220 kilometers per hour.

A tornado went through two districts of Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, late Friday, killing eight people and injuring 280. The city’s Emergency Management Bureau is on alert. Twenty-seven houses collapsed in Wuhan, while 130 others were damaged. The construction site shed and two cranes were also damaged in the incident. According to the report of the news agency Xinhua, the power collapse caused the power lines to collapse

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
87
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top