Tornadoes hit China badly, killing at least 12, injuring hundreds

A tornado occurred in the city of Shenzhou in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, east China. Reports suggest that at least 15 people were killed. The country is hit by back to back tornadoes, Wuhan city in central China and Suzhou in eastern China.

According to the report of the Chinese state media Global Times, these tornadoes have marginally injured 149 civilians. The tornado is rated at EF3 based on preliminary estimates, with a maximum wind speed of 202 to 220 kilometers per hour.

A tornado went through two districts of Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, late Friday, killing eight people and injuring 280. The city’s Emergency Management Bureau is on alert. Twenty-seven houses collapsed in Wuhan, while 130 others were damaged. The construction site shed and two cranes were also damaged in the incident. According to the report of the news agency Xinhua, the power collapse caused the power lines to collapse