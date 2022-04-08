CLEVELAND (AP) — bradley room Opportunities and times run out for parents.

Cleveland changed the often-injured outfielder to the Toronto Blue Jays to relieve Anthony Castro on Thursday.

The teams announced the deal soon after Cleveland lost the season opener – and the first game as the Guardian – to Kansas City 3–1.

Zimmer has been a fascinating talent ever since he joined the Guardians in 2017. However, the 6-foot-5 Zimmer hasn’t been healthy since showing so much promise early in his career.

The 29-year-old missed most of the three seasons with injuries and surgery before coming back in 2021 and playing in 99 games – his most since ’17. Zimmer batted .237 last season with eight homers and 35 RBIs.

He was one of the many players who…