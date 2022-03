Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Randall Grichuku Leftfielder to Colorado Rockies Raimel Tapia and Fielder Adrian Pinto on Thursday.

Toronto also sent cash to the Rockies to complete the deal.

Official: We have acquired Raimel Tapia and Minor League INF Adrian Pinto from the Rockies in exchange for Randall Grichuk and cash consideration. Welcome to our #blue Jays Family! pic.twitter.com/YpgdzUouYm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) 24 March 2022

Grichuk, 30, has spent the last four seasons with the Blue Jays. He scored .241 runs in the last season with 22 home runs and 81 RBI. He signed with Toronto through the next season under a five-year, $52 million deal.

It is a return to the National League for Grichuk, who has…