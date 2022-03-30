Toronto Blue Jays sign Dexter Fowler Chicago Cubs St. Louis Cardinals Los Angeles Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays made some experienced appearances on Wednesday.

The team has signed an outfielder dexter fowler As reported by MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, for a minor-league deal and invited him to training camp.

Fowler, 36, has already arrived at the team premises in Dunedin.

Fowler, an Atlanta native, played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, appearing in just seven games after tearing his ACL last April.

A career .259 hitter, Fowler is a veteran of 1,460 games in 14 big league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Angels.

He was an All-Star in 2016…