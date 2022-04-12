Toronto man with gun, arrested in ‘unprovoked’ killings of international student

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of two separate “unprovoked” murders of a 21-year-old international student and a 35-year-old man.

Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Karthik Vasudev and Elijah Eleazar Mahepath.

Police say Edwin was arrested on Sunday evening and had a stockpile of guns loaded at the time of his arrest.

“Any death is tragic, but these men were completely innocent, and their killings were completely random acts of violence,” Police Chief James Ramer told reporters on Tuesday.

VasudevA 21 year old international student from India, He was shot dead on 7 April at around 5 pm at Sherborne Metro station.