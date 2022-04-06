Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers – Game #70 Preview, Estimated Lineup & TV Info

After a highly impressive team effort in a playoff environment in Tampa Bay, the Maple Leafs travel south to Sunrise to face the division-leading Florida Panthers as they try to create more distance between them and the rest of the Atlantic Division. We do. In a battle for the house-ice advantage (7 p.m. EST, TSN 4).

While they will need help as the Panthers slip in the final section, the Maple Leafs still have a fighting chance of catching the Panthers and finishing the season at the top of the Atlantic Division. Both teams have 13 games left and are separated by seven points, so, really, it’s a long shot, but the nine-to-five-point gap that entered tonight’s four-point game looks a lot better. Is. It will be a tough test against the rested Panthers team…