Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Austin Mathews Scored a hat-trick on Monday to beat Rick Vive’s single-season franchise record with 54 goals.

Matthews scored twice in the second period and once in the third against the Tampa Bay Lightning, even with the Wave, who found a net 54 times in 77 games during the 1981–82 season.

The 24-year-old achieved the feat in his 64th match of the season.

Matthews leads the league by scoring goals ahead of the Edmonton Oilers Leon DraisitlWhich is second this season with 50 markers from 70 games.

The California native, who grew up in Arizona, led the league last season with 41 goals, lifting his first Rocket Richard Trophy.

Moving into the season, Mathews had a career-high 47, which he accomplished during the 2019-20 campaign.